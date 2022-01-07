Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.80% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Donegal Group Inc. is a regional property-casualty insurance holding company doing business in Mid-Atlantic and Southern states through its insurance subsidiaries: Atlantic States Insurance Company, Southern Heritage Insurance Company, Southern Insurance Company of Virginia, Delaware Atlantic Insurance Company, Pioneer Insurance Company, Ohio and Pioneer Insurance Company, New York. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Donegal Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

DGICA opened at $14.44 on Wednesday. Donegal Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day moving average of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $452.39 million, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.07.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $204.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.60 million. Donegal Group had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 5.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Donegal Group will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jack Lee Hess bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $28,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGICA. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Donegal Group by 33.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 75,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Donegal Group by 72.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Donegal Group by 20.3% in the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Donegal Group by 22.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Donegal Group by 17.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the period. 31.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

