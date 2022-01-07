Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. provides software and services. It offers content creation, management and distribution, as well as data analytics and multi-lingual localization services. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Shares of DFIN opened at $44.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $17.13 and a 12-month high of $52.33.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $247.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.30 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, insider Craig Clay sold 19,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total value of $904,823.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Leib sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $1,708,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,422,090 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth about $51,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 365.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 138.1% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

