Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Douglas Emmett, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities. “

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $35.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 102.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.26 and a 200 day moving average of $33.59. Douglas Emmett has a 52-week low of $26.45 and a 52-week high of $36.97.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 7.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 8.8% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 3.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 961,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,405,000 after buying an additional 34,170 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Douglas Emmett in the third quarter worth about $1,609,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 3.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 456,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,365,000 after buying an additional 14,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 3.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 302,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,549,000 after buying an additional 9,071 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Douglas Emmett (DEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.