DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DouYu International Holdings Limited provides a game-centric live streaming platform primarily in China. The company operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps. DouYu International Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wuhan, China. “

Get DouYu International alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DOYU. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DouYu International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on DouYu International in a report on Monday, December 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.08.

Shares of DOYU opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.80 million, a P/E ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 0.87. DouYu International has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $20.54.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 7.76% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DouYu International will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 134.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in DouYu International in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in DouYu International in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in DouYu International by 1,346.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 17,944 shares during the last quarter. 31.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DouYu International (DOYU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.