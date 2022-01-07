Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Invests $213,000 in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.22. 98,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,884. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.65. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $80.09 and a twelve month high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

