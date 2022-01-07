Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Sells $75,000.00 in Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 27th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $62,300.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $60,950.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Timothy Regan sold 11,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $337,260.00.

DBX opened at $23.70 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.57 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.45 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.88.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 19,335.53% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $550.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBX. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 3rd quarter valued at $271,381,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 890.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,754,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375,611 shares during the period. Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,930,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,556,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,455 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,660,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Dropbox in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

