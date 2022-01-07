DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Stock Price Down 2%

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $221.92 and last traded at $224.20. Approximately 708 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $228.83.

DSDVF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $228.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.29.

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

