Duality Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 4,247 RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROLL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $211.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $211.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 67.73 and a beta of 1.36. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $160.51 and a fifty-two week high of $250.52.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.29.
RBC Bearings Company Profile
RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.
