Duality Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 4,247 RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROLL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $211.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $211.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 67.73 and a beta of 1.36. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $160.51 and a fifty-two week high of $250.52.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.61 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.29.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.