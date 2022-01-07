Duality Advisers LP Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Duality Advisers LP cut its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,332 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.09% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 183.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $203,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.67.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $81.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.14. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $142.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.33.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.87) by $0.08. As a group, analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

