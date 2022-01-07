Duality Advisers LP Purchases New Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Amundi bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at about $557,951,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 197.7% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 932,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,758,000 after purchasing an additional 619,025 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,809,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,590,622,000 after purchasing an additional 341,969 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,035.7% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 334,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $189,415,000 after purchasing an additional 305,067 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 385,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $218,014,000 after purchasing an additional 182,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $700.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $661.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $622.87. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $424.03 and a 52-week high of $710.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total value of $5,910,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total transaction of $3,229,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,458 shares of company stock worth $19,105,646. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Edward Jones lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $654.89.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.