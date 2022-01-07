Duality Advisers LP Purchases New Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,812 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 16,839 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ALRM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.43.

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $80.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.60 and a 200-day moving average of $82.53. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.61 and a 12-month high of $108.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.89, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Alarm.com’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 5,678 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $483,084.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,500 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total transaction of $126,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,129 shares of company stock valued at $9,607,014 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.