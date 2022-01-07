Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Buys 34,190 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 396,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,190 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $20,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ares Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,263,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.8% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 10,526 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after acquiring an additional 17,019 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.1% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,115,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,393,000 after acquiring an additional 645,049 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 34.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 89,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 23,133 shares during the period.

EFV opened at $51.39 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.48.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

