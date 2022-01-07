Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Buys 598 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,732,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,302,000 after acquiring an additional 219,624 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,105,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,152,000 after purchasing an additional 493,998 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,104,000 after acquiring an additional 225,472 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,829,000 after acquiring an additional 254,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 333.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 981,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,652,000 after acquiring an additional 754,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHG opened at $36.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.15 and its 200-day moving average is $43.76. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $33.60 and a 1-year high of $61.23.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 20.44%. Koninklijke Philips’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PHG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

