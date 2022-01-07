Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in DocuSign by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,951,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,213,000 after acquiring an additional 628,686 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in DocuSign by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,690 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in DocuSign by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,923 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,126,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in DocuSign by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,092,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,048,000 after acquiring an additional 525,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $143.10 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.51 and a 52 week high of $314.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of -246.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.40 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $205.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.87.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total value of $3,181,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,747 shares of company stock worth $15,816,403 over the last ninety days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities cut their price target on DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.72.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

