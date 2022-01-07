Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Has $11.40 Million Position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575,568 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 18,258 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund accounts for 1.3% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. owned about 0.52% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $11,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stolper Co raised its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 97,142 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 31,089 shares during the period. NFC Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.8% in the second quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 135,005 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the second quarter worth $249,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 8.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 20,251 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ADX opened at $19.09 on Thursday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.99 and a 1-year high of $22.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $2.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This is an increase from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $11.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 59.30%.

In other Adams Diversified Equity Fund news, Director Frederic A. Escherich bought 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.88 per share, with a total value of $50,976.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Chris Jammet bought 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $50,063.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

