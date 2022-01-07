Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Has $241,000 Stock Position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 64.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NXE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in NexGen Energy by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in NexGen Energy by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 591,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 197,989 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $486,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in NexGen Energy by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 125,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 38,612 shares in the last quarter. 18.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NXE. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

NXE stock opened at $4.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 16.04, a quick ratio of 16.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 2.04. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $6.50.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

NexGen Energy Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

