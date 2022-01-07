Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Has $331,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,618,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942,851 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 86,873,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774,534 shares during the period. RIVER & MERCANTILE INVESTMENTS Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,513,000. Yale University increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13,254.5% in the 2nd quarter. Yale University now owns 4,406,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373,986 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775,572 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $50.83 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $46.65 and a 52-week high of $53.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.69.

