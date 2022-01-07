Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 301,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,003,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 458.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 180,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,289,000 after acquiring an additional 147,885 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $104.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.48. The company has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.63 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.96 and a 1 year high of $221.64.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.34, for a total transaction of $1,933,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $9,205,092.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 731,240 shares of company stock valued at $123,250,196 in the last ninety days. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.73.

Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

