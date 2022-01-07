Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 1.2% in the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 4.0% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 2.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 1.4% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Analog Devices by 5.6% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,636 shares of company stock worth $5,259,112. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $173.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.84 billion, a PE ratio of 46.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.25. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.25 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.80%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.30.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.