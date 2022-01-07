Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,511 Shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. owned about 0.48% of Postal Realty Trust worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSTL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Postal Realty Trust by 546.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,452,000 after acquiring an additional 577,235 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Postal Realty Trust by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 425,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after acquiring an additional 260,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Postal Realty Trust by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 708,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,922,000 after acquiring an additional 194,742 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,475,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Postal Realty Trust by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 121,395 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PSTL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:PSTL opened at $19.29 on Thursday. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $21.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $263.93 million, a PE ratio of 175.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.56.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.20). Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 4.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 818.26%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Spodek acquired 58,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,991.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.