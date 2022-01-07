Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Sells 383 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADC. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the second quarter worth $266,241,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 11.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,523,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $741,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,045 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Agree Realty by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,127,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $925,326,000 after purchasing an additional 896,061 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Agree Realty by 12.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,472,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,213,000 after purchasing an additional 726,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Agree Realty by 68.1% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,067,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,238,000 after purchasing an additional 432,463 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $69.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.01. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $75.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 35.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.55%.

In other news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.35 per share, for a total transaction of $34,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADC shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.69.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

