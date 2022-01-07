Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Sells 99 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $166.69 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.95 and a 1-year high of $175.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Marc D. Oken purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $167.46 per share, with a total value of $837,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $39,746,749.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

