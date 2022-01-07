Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DCT. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCT opened at $27.78 on Friday. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52-week low of $26.86 and a 52-week high of $59.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.69 and a beta of -1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.62.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.91 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 64.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter worth $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 2,016.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 469.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the second quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

