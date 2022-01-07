Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $73.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:DCT traded up $1.77 on Friday, hitting $29.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,886. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -236.00 and a beta of -1.04. Duck Creek Technologies has a one year low of $26.86 and a one year high of $59.40.

In other news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,250,000 after acquiring an additional 71,530 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,144,000 after purchasing an additional 66,970 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 11,011.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 60,782 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $556,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 12,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Duck Creek Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.70.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

