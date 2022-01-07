Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $73.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ:DCT traded up $1.77 on Friday, hitting $29.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,886. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -236.00 and a beta of -1.04. Duck Creek Technologies has a one year low of $26.86 and a one year high of $59.40.
In other news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research firms have issued reports on DCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Duck Creek Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.70.
Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
