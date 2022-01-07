Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.91 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

DCT stock opened at $27.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.69 and a beta of -1.04. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52 week low of $26.86 and a 52 week high of $59.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.62.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.10.

In related news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,250,000 after purchasing an additional 71,530 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,144,000 after buying an additional 66,970 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 11,011.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 60,782 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $556,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 138.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 12,158 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.