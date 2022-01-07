Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Releases Earnings Results

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ DCT traded up $2.06 on Friday, hitting $29.84. 16,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,886. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.38 and a 200-day moving average of $38.62. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52 week low of $26.86 and a 52 week high of $59.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.00 and a beta of -1.04.
In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DCT shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duck Creek Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.70.
About Duck Creek Technologies
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.