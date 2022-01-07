Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Releases Earnings Results

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ DCT traded up $2.06 on Friday, hitting $29.84. 16,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,886. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.38 and a 200-day moving average of $38.62. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52 week low of $26.86 and a 52 week high of $59.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.00 and a beta of -1.04.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 138.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 12,158 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,250,000 after acquiring an additional 71,530 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 8,616 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $556,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 11,011.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 60,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DCT shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duck Creek Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.70.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

