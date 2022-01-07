Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) Price Tops $0.35 on Top Exchanges

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market capitalization of $10.88 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00060054 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00077229 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,191.19 or 0.07634205 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00075609 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,825.28 or 1.00057708 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007377 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token directly using U.S. dollars.

