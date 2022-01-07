Duke Energy Co. (DUK) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 17th

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.985 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Duke Energy has increased its dividend payment by 7.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of DUK stock opened at $103.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $79.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.31. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $85.56 and a 52 week high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.08.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Duke Energy stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 867,051 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.75% of Duke Energy worth $572,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.