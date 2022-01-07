Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,620 ($21.83) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.12% from the company’s current price.
DNLM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($23.58) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,775 ($23.92) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dunelm Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,660 ($22.37).
DNLM stock opened at GBX 1,360 ($18.33) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.30. Dunelm Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,114 ($15.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,599 ($21.55). The firm has a market cap of £2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,358.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,364.65.
Dunelm Group Company Profile
Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.
See Also: Rule of 72
Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.