Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,620 ($21.83) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.12% from the company’s current price.

DNLM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($23.58) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,775 ($23.92) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dunelm Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,660 ($22.37).

DNLM stock opened at GBX 1,360 ($18.33) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.30. Dunelm Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,114 ($15.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,599 ($21.55). The firm has a market cap of £2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,358.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,364.65.

In other news, insider Laura Carr sold 54,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,337 ($18.02), for a total transaction of £729,774.71 ($983,391.34). Also, insider Nick Wilkinson sold 93,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,272 ($17.14), for a total transaction of £1,185,453.12 ($1,597,430.43).

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

