Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $210,000 in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,914 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 277.4% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $81,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,680,764.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,865 shares of company stock worth $4,504,982 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DVN opened at $48.37 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $48.99. The firm has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.85 and its 200-day moving average is $35.01.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.35%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.03.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

