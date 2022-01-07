Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New Investment in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 31.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSSE opened at $13.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.84. The company has a market capitalization of $222.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.49. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $47.72.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.14 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 41.35% and a negative return on equity of 42.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSSE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. cut their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

