Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,282 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 394 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,819,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 27,074.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 444,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $176,063,000 after buying an additional 442,669 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 35.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,168,606 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $463,083,000 after buying an additional 306,719 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 20.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,067,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $422,875,000 after buying an additional 183,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 13.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $408,870,000 after buying an additional 123,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.50.

NYSE COO opened at $410.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $407.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $415.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.88. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $354.07 and a 52 week high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 100.76%. The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.10%.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

