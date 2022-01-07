Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,430 Shares of Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Rubius Therapeutics were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

Rubius Therapeutics stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $38.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average is $17.97. The company has a market capitalization of $868.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.32.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RUBY shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday.

Rubius Therapeutics Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Story: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.