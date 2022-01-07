Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 2,030 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 49.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 249,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,347,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,308,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,408,000 after acquiring an additional 73,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

NYSE CBRE opened at $105.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.42. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.43 and a 52-week high of $111.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $1,097,255.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $488,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.80.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Featured Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.