Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 628 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Big Lots by 2,042.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 25.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after buying an additional 26,778 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 1,522.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 41,523 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 10.0% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 68,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 3rd quarter valued at about $618,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BIG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Big Lots from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Big Lots from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Big Lots has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

Shares of Big Lots stock opened at $47.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.76 and a 200 day moving average of $50.88. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.06 and a 52 week high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 19.48%.

Big Lots announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

