Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 275,600 shares, an increase of 43.5% from the November 30th total of 192,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 275.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DYNDF traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370 shares, compared to its average volume of 423. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.76 and a 200-day moving average of $34.93. Dye & Durham has a 12-month low of $28.17 and a 12-month high of $40.79.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DYNDF shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$53.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. boosted their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$63.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dye & Durham currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.40.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

