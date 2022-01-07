Dynamite (DYNMT) One Day Volume Tops $129,895.00

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 7th. Dynamite has a total market cap of $39,207.91 and approximately $129,895.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamite coin can currently be purchased for $0.0990 or 0.00000235 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Dynamite has traded 26.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.83 or 0.00433699 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000154 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00009458 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000929 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $553.04 or 0.01311881 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003556 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 731,501 coins and its circulating supply is 395,894 coins. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

