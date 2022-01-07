Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Hits New 52-Week High at $61.67

Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $61.67 and last traded at $61.67, with a volume of 207 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.29.

EGBN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.00.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 42.16%. The company had revenue of $87.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 80,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 19,491 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

