Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In other news, CFO David C. Sims acquired 3,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.59 per share, with a total value of $34,092.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Eagle Capital Growth Fund were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $10.12. 5,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,076. Eagle Capital Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.27.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Eagle Capital Growth Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.55. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Company Profile

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a diversified closed-end investment company. Its objective is long-term growth utilizing the concept of total return for selecting investments. The company was founded on July 16, 1989 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

