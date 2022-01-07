EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $241.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.37% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.60.

Shares of NYSE EGP traded down $4.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $210.72. 182,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,637. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 68.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.79. EastGroup Properties has a 52-week low of $131.28 and a 52-week high of $229.84.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.40 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total value of $660,817.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $102,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 296.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 20,317 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 52.7% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

