Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 34.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 275,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,912 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $41,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eaton by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in Eaton by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 67,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its position in Eaton by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 22,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Eaton by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 19,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $21,861,061.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,051 shares of company stock valued at $31,507,939. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.67.

Eaton stock opened at $169.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $114.01 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The company has a market cap of $67.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.04.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.03%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

