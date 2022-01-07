ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 602,500 shares, a growth of 42.8% from the November 30th total of 421,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.03.

Shares of OTCMKTS ECNCF opened at $4.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.06. ECN Capital has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

ECN Capital Corp. provides business services to North American based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, pension funds and investment funds. Its services are offered through three operating businesses: Service Finance, Triad Financial Services, and The Kessler Group. The Service Finance business offers installment loan solutions for qualified borrowers with favourable consumer interest rates and extended repayment terms.

