Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.10), Yahoo Finance reports. Educational Development had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 6.51%.

NASDAQ:EDUC traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.45. The stock had a trading volume of 65,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,854. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.61. Educational Development has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The stock has a market cap of $73.14 million, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.99.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Educational Development stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) by 80.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Educational Development were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.

