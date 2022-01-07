Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Short Interest Update

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the November 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eisai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Eisai stock opened at $56.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.03. Eisai has a 52 week low of $55.89 and a 52 week high of $129.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.03 and a 200-day moving average of $76.57.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter. Eisai had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 9.00%. On average, research analysts forecast that Eisai will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eisai

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of prescription medicines and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Products Business and Other Business segments. The Pharmaceutical Products Business segment handles prescription and generic drugs, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare business in Japan, which manages over-the-counter drugs.

