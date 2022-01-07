Elizabeth R. Killinger Sells 33,000 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Stock

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,403,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NRG opened at $40.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.89. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $46.10.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 80.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 15.9% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,483,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $673,032,000 after buying an additional 2,263,065 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,726,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,661,000 after buying an additional 36,554 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 53.7% in the third quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,922,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,806,000 after buying an additional 2,068,235 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,946,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,495,000 after buying an additional 160,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,080,000 after buying an additional 16,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

