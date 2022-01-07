Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) Short Interest Down 37.5% in December

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its stake in Emclaire Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 100,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emclaire Financial by 38.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emclaire Financial by 15.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Emclaire Financial during the second quarter valued at $847,000. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emclaire Financial by 309.5% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 42,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 31,751 shares during the last quarter. 11.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emclaire Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EMCF traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.09. 192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $79.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.23. Emclaire Financial has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $36.40.

Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.99 million for the quarter. Emclaire Financial had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 11.27%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Emclaire Financial’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

Emclaire Financial Company Profile

Emclaire Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial financial products and services to customers in western Pennsylvania through its wholly owned subsidiary bank, the Farmers National Bank of Emlenton. It offers residential mortgages, home equity and lines of credit, commercial real estate, commercial business, and consumer products and solutions.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Emclaire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emclaire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.