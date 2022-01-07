Emera (TSE:EMA) Downgraded to “Sell” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Emera (TSE:EMA) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$62.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James set a C$61.00 target price on shares of Emera and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. CSFB set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Emera and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Emera in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$62.15.

Get Emera alerts:

TSE EMA traded down C$0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching C$61.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of C$15.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95. Emera has a twelve month low of C$49.66 and a twelve month high of C$63.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$60.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$58.91.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.30 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emera will post 3.0699998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.