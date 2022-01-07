Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,167,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 188,936 shares during the period. Enbridge comprises 1.2% of TD Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 1.49% of Enbridge worth $1,201,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENB. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 222.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 62.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 47.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Enbridge stock opened at $39.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $32.66 and a one year high of $43.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.86.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.673 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 120.27%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

