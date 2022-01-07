Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Price Target Cut to C$46.00

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its target price cut by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EDVMF. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Liberum Capital downgraded Endeavour Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Endeavour Mining in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

EDVMF traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $21.01. The stock had a trading volume of 25,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,771. Endeavour Mining has a fifty-two week low of $18.11 and a fifty-two week high of $28.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average of $23.46.

Endeavour Mining Plc produces gold. Its assets include the Ity Mine in Côte d’Ivoire, the Boungou, Hounde, Karma, Mana and Wahgnion Mines in Burkina Faso, and the Sabodala-Massawa Mine in Senegal. The firm has four development projects Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou and Nabanga. The company was founded on March 21, 2021 and is headquartered in London the United Kingdom.

