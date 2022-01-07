Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target Increased to C$19.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Enerplus currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.05.

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at C$14.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.05. Enerplus has a 1 year low of C$3.94 and a 1 year high of C$14.44. The stock has a market cap of C$3.61 billion and a PE ratio of -25.17.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$452.27 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enerplus will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is -25.04%.

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas bought 5,000 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.04 per share, with a total value of C$60,202.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 299,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,610,368.01.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

